DNA samples of bodies drifting in Phu Quoc seaside handed over to China

The place where seven bodies were found.

Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Foreign Affairs of Kien Giang Nguyen Viet Thong said that under the commission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and approval of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province, the agency has completed the procedures of handing over DNA samples of seven bodies drifting at Phu Quoc seaside on September 29.

Currently, the functional forces are performing the procedures of verifying those bodies identification to confirm whether they were Chinese. However, some personal documents and papers from one of the bodies show that that person had Chinese nationality so the province decided to hand over the DNA samples to the Chinese side for further verification. These seven bodies have been buried at Phu Quoc cemetery.Previously, on September 23, the An Thoi Port Border Guard Station had received nine people saved by a local fishing vessel while they were drifting into the seaside According to the functional agencies, the bodies related to the ship carrying Chinese people traveling from Fujian Province to Cambodia which was sunk in the bordering waters between Vietnam and Cambodia in the period from September 22 to 24. At that time, the fishing boat from Ganh Dau Commune, Phu Quoc discovered and rescued 9 Chinese people while they were drifting at sea.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong