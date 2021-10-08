Dispatch on transportation of residents to hometowns issued

Returnees from southern provinces and cities are brought home by coach from Hanoi's Phu Xuyen district. (Photo: VNA)

In order to continue pandemic prevention and control measures and ensure their safe movement, the Prime Minister asked centrally-run cities and provinces to continue following his directions in the Government Office’s dispatches dated September 30 and October 1. Accordingly, the work must be done quickly and smoothly, and congestion in checkpoints must be prevented.

Localities that are yet to control the pandemic but already stopped imposing distancing measures under Directive No.16 need to continue persuading residents to stay there while providing support for them and resuming safe production and trade.

For those wishing to return to their hometowns, localities must inform authorities of their destinations to organise the transportation.

Relevant cities and provinces are responsible for ensuring smooth transportation and offering assistance if necessary.

Destination localities were urged to receive the returnees and implement pandemic prevention and control measures in line with regulations.