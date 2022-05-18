Disbursement of public investment capital key political task: Deputy PM

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam

According to a report of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the total investment plan of State budget capital in 2022 assigned to ministries and central agencies subject to inspection and urging by Working Group 3 is VND12,019 billion (US$519 million).

Up to now, agencies have allocated VND10,796 billion to projects and the remaining amount is VND1,223 billion. The estimated five-month disbursement by ministries and central agencies as of May 31 is about VND464 billion, reaching 3.86 percent of the 2022 plan, lower than the national average of 20.27 percent.

At the meeting, leaders of ministries and central agencies said that in order to promote the disbursement of public investment capital, it is necessary to closely coordinate with local administrations in order to accelerate construction progress, site clearance as well as remove obstacles relating to land ownership and increased material prices.

At the same time, each unit must actively review and adjust the capital plan between slow disbursement projects to projects with good disbursement progress and in need of additional capital.

After listening to the reports and discussions, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asked all units to carefully review all stages including the preparation of the investment project, the clearance to the construction, and construction progress management.

Ministries must resolutely overcome the situation when the project is put on the investment list without completing the procedures. Moreover, site clearance ought to be thoroughly carried out before the implementation of projects. Last but not least, all agencies must review and strengthen the capacity of project management boards.

Heads of ministries and agencies must identify the disbursement of public investment capital as one of the key political tasks of 2022, and direct and administer drastically to promote the disbursement of public investment capital.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan