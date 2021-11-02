Directive issued to better preserve marine reserves

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Under Directive No. 29/CT-TTg, dated November 1, 2021, the PM requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and People’s Committees of 28 coastal cities and provinces to effectively implement programmes and projects that will serve as a scientific foundation for the building and expansion of the marine reserves.

They were also urged to instruct fisheries surveillance forces to step up inspections and supervisions, and handle violations at marine reserves and at sea.

The Government leader suggested building a national database on the marine reserves and organising training courses to improve capacity for local officials in the conservation work.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence need to strictly handle violations of legal regulations on environmental protection by individuals and organisations, according to the directive.

The Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism were tasked with fostering the communication work to raise public awareness of the significance of marine conservation.

The PM asked People’s Committees of the coastal cities and provinces to assess impacts of relevant projects, especially those on tourism, urban areas and aquaculture.

The localities should instruct concerned agencies to coordinate with management boards of marine reserves in inspection, supervision and settlement of violations, while sending forces to help fishermen living in and around the marine reserves gain stable livelihoods.

Vietnamplus