After the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, a mass exodus of migrant workers who once made a living in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s Covid-19 epicenter in the fourth wave, are returning to their home provinces in desperation resulting in a serious shortage of workers. Many businesses in the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai have been thirsty for laborers after the Lunar New Year holiday in 2022, they have been applying many ways to retain employees to ensure continued production.