Digital transformation helps remove ambiguity in agricultural production

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (C) and other representatives press the button to issue a digital conversion order in agriculture

On the occasion of ‘Agricultural Digital Transformation Day’, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) today in Hanoi launched the program of digital transformation of agriculture and rural development by deploying an information system, granting database, managing planting area codes.



This event chaired by Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan took place in form of offline and online with the participation of representatives of farmers, cooperatives, and businesses in 63 cities and provinces across the country.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, the growing area code system currently has an important meaning in identifying Vietnamese agricultural products, building trust amongst customers and affirming the brand name of the quality of Vietnamese agricultural products in domestic and international markets, assisting income and profit raise for farmers, cooperatives and businesses.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien said that implementing an information system and database of planting areas is a new step in agriculture, shifting from agricultural production to an agricultural economy. In addition to production management, quality and origin are requisites in all markets.

The whole country now is estimated to have 4.8 million hectares of cultivated areas, including fruit trees, rice production, and industrial crops. In which, 4,000 growing areas and 2,000 packing facilities have been granted codes. However, in order to fully connect information between production and market, it is necessary to accelerate digital transformation in the field of crop production to improve efficiency between production, market and consumers.

According to the Agriculture Minister, building a brand for Vietnamese agricultural products is oriented around transparency, integrating images, emotions, and multimedia into products.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made a strong commitment to digital transformation and the application of information technology in agriculture. At the ceremony, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development launched an emulation movement to actively implement digital transformation in agriculture and rural development.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan