Development in Northern midland, mountainous region to be boosted

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and leaders chair the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, held both in person and via videoconference, was co-chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Resolution No. 11-NQ/TW, issued on February 10 this year, was devised basing on the 9th-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 37-NQ/TW and the 11th-tenure Politburo’s Conclusion No. 26-KL/TW on the issue. It reflected the Party’s strong determination to make breakthroughs in the development of this region.



Addressing the event, General Secretary Trong stressed the need to thoroughly grasp the resolution, reform the development mindset, and make the best use of resources to fully tap into the potential and advantages of each province, each sub-region, and the region as a whole.



It is necessary to properly handle the relationship between regional and national development, he noted.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the event. (Photo: SGGP)



The Party leader asked central agencies to boost coordination with localities and relevant offices in the region to quickly work out and implement special policies for regional development. Meanwhile, the Northern midland and mountainous provinces have to step up reforming administrative procedures, improve the business climate, attract and effectively use every resource for development, and boost all-round development in terms of economy, cultural and society in tandem with ensuring national defense - security in border areas.



He pointed out the importance of promoting proactiveness, creativity, self-reliance, and the aspiration for moving forwards among the Party officials and members, and people of the localities. Besides, central agencies and other localities nationwide should increase cooperation with and support for the region to make local economic growth faster and more sustainably.The Party leader asked central agencies to boost coordination with localities and relevant offices in the region to quickly work out and implement special policies for regional development. Meanwhile, the Northern midland and mountainous provinces have to step up reforming administrative procedures, improve the business climate, attract and effectively use every resource for development, and boost all-round development in terms of economy, cultural and society in tandem with ensuring national defense - security in border areas.He also requested the localities to promptly build action plans to carry out the resolution, expressing his belief that they will surmount every difficulty to successfully implement the resolution and create breakthroughs in socio-economic development and defense - security ensuring in the region.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong discusses with deputies at the conference. (Photo: SGGP) The scene of the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

VNA