Deputy PM visits victims of karaoke parlor fatal fire in Binh Duong

SGGP
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 8 visited victims and site of the karaoke parlor tragic fire in the southern province of Binh Duong that killed 33 people on September 6 night.
Deputy PM visits victims of karaoke parlor fatal fire in Binh Duong ảnh 1 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (L) visits people who injured at fires and are being treated at An Phu General Hospital in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province.
The Deputy Prime Minister offered condolences to families of the victims and paid a visit to persons who injured at fires and are being treated at An Phu General Hospital in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province.
On the same day, Mr. Vu Duc Dam and provincial leaders extended the deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr.D, 37, of Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot City who is one of the victims killed in the fire.
Deputy PM visits victims of karaoke parlor fatal fire in Binh Duong ảnh 2 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) and leaders of Binh Duong Province at the site of the blaze
Deputy PM visits victims of karaoke parlor fatal fire in Binh Duong ảnh 3 Mr. Vu Duc Dam and provincial leaders extend the deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr.D, 37, of Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot City who is one of the victims killed in the fire.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

