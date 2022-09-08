Deputy PM visits victims of karaoke parlor fatal fire in Binh Duong

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (L) visits people who injured at fires and are being treated at An Phu General Hospital in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province.

The Deputy Prime Minister offered condolences to families of the victims and paid a visit to persons who injured at fires and are being treated at An Phu General Hospital in Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province.



On the same day, Mr. Vu Duc Dam and provincial leaders extended the deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr.D, 37, of Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot City who is one of the victims killed in the fire.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) and leaders of Binh Duong Province at the site of the blaze



By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh