Deputy PM orders intensified handling of IUU fishing at sea, ports



Making the order while chairing a meeting of the national steering committee on IUU fishing prevention and control on September 20, Mr. Thanh said it is also necessary to boost related communication efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness of the risks and harms of such violations.



He requested the immediate establishment of inter-sectoral delegations at central and local levels to inspect the situation for prompt detection of violations and the issuance of strict punishments.



Since the fourth quarter of 2021, nearly 80,000 fishing boats have been inspected.



Stressing the importance of the removal of the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ and avoidance of its ‘red card’ warnings, Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thanh stated Party and State leaders are paying close attention to the issue and have had many discussions with EU leaders to show Vietnam’s determination to fight IUU fishing and ask the EC to remove the yellow card.



Tran Dinh Luan, Director General of the Directorate of Fisheries, said Vietnam’s legal system on fisheries has been completed and basically meets anti-IUU fishing requirements.



Further amendments and supplements are underway to boost its effectiveness, Luan added.



To address the problem of IUU fishing, the EC has been evaluating exporting countries since 2012. Countries that fail to meet EC standards are issued a "yellow card" warning, followed by a "green card" if issues are resolved, or a "red card" if they are not. A red card can lead to a trade ban on fishery products.

VNA