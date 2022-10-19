Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue

Although the rain has stopped and floodwaters in rivers are receding, many places in Quang An are still flooded.



To approach people in the flood-hit villages of My On and An Xuan, Quang An Commune, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the working delegation had to go by boat.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh extended encouragement and shared the losses of local people after the flood and he desired that the residents would soon overcome current difficulties to return to ordinary life. Besides, Mr. Thanh required the Central province to be more concerned and timely provide food and essential stuff to residents, help them clean up and repair destroyed houses and continue to host more inspections on eroded areas in Phu Thuan Commune, Phu Vang District.



During the inspection, the Deputy PM raised the hard-work spirit of functional forces and localities to minimize damages from encroachment on the shore.

Some photos taken during the inspection

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong