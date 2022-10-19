  1. National

Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue

SGGP
As of this morning, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh led a working delegation to inspect the works of overcoming the consequences following recent downpours and floods, visited and offered gifts to households in My On hamlet, An Xuan Village in Quang An Commune of Quang Dien District being one of the low-lying localities in Thua Thien-Hue Province under severe flooding following intense rains on October 14. 
Although the rain has stopped and floodwaters in rivers are receding, many places in Quang An are still flooded. 

To approach people in the flood-hit villages of My On and An Xuan, Quang An Commune, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the working delegation had to go by boat.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh extended encouragement and shared the losses of local people after the flood and he desired that the residents would soon overcome current difficulties to return to ordinary life. Besides, Mr. Thanh required the Central province to be more concerned and timely provide food and essential stuff to residents, help them clean up and repair destroyed houses and continue to host more inspections on eroded areas in Phu Thuan Commune, Phu Vang District. 

During the inspection, the Deputy PM raised the hard-work spirit of functional forces and localities to minimize damages from encroachment on the shore.
Some photos taken during the inspection 
Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue ảnh 1
Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue ảnh 2
Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue ảnh 3
Deputy PM inspects most severe flood-hit localities of Thua Thien - Hue ảnh 4

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more