Deputy PM inspects business, production activities in HCMC





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam examines production activities in Linh Trung 1 industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city (Photo: VNA)



Underlining that the common goal of the Government and businesses is to promote safe production, Dam, who is also Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, said that the Government has empowered businesses in designing their own production plans while ensuring safety regulations.

Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the Government’s special working group on Covid-19 prevention and control in HCM City and southern localities, said although Thu Duc city has managed to control the pandemic, it should maintain vigilant and not to be hasty.

Thu Duc city should continue to speed up the injection of the second Covid-19 vaccine shots to local residents, and encourage them to continue strictly implementing Covid-19 prevention and control measures, he said.



Workers in HCMC on first day of loosened social distancing measures (Photo: VNA)



Dam held that the risk of another outbreak is high, stressing the importance of narrowing the risky areas and apply specific measures to expand “green zones” and shrinking the “red zones”. It is essential to firmly maintain the “green zones” towards the target of "greening" the whole city, thus resuming production and business activities in a steady manner, and creating stable jobs for labourers, he said.

The Deputy PM also underscored the need for people and enterprises to actively protect themselves from the pandemic.



In addition, the local administration should strengthen public health supervision, while making good preparations in medicine, forming a smooth coordination mechanism among medical forces to ensure that all residents receive fastest and most effective medical services, he said.