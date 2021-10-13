Deputy PM emphasizes safety when reopening school

At the meeting

He made the instruction at a meeting with the Ministry of Education and Training (MoIT) on the progress of the 2021-2022 school year.

Noting that amid the complex developments of Covid-19, the MoIT and the Ministry of Information and Communications have coordinated with relevant agencies to organise online classes, the Deputy PM said however, it only serves as a support method.

He asked the ministry to put forth plans and solutions to conclude the 2021-2022 school year in a flexible manner depending on the specific situation.

For the long-term, Dam urged the MoIT to instruct Departments of Education and Training in localities and educational institutions to consolidate physical infrastructure, especially in remote and far-flung areas, ensure internet access and other factors to meet teaching and learning needs of students and teachers in the pandemic context.

The Deputy PM also required that the ministry organize the vaccination for students in target age groups in an early and safe manner. The ministry should also strengthen the school health care system to ensure safety for students at schools.

MoIT Deputy Minister Nguyen Huu Do reported that localities have carried out tasks of the school year flexibly in line with their latest Covid-19 situation.

MoIT Minister Nguyen Kim Son said the ending date for the 2021-2022 academic year is not fixed, with localities hit by the pandemic allowed to conclude the year later than scheduled.

Online learning should continue to be a support tool to improve students’ self-learning skills after they return to school, according to the official.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination for students aged from 12 to 17, Health Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said his ministry has drawn up a plan and roadmap, with guidelines on the inoculation to be issued on October 15.

The ministry will strive to give full two shots to 95 percent of the 8.1 million children of the age group in the fourth quarter of this year, he added.

It is also counting the number of children from 3 to 11 years old, while seeking access to vaccine sources and consulting experts and scientists on vaccination for the group.

