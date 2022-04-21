Deputy PM asks to investigate fire cause killing 5 people in Hanoi

At the fire scene



Today, the Government Office sent an official dispatch conveying the direction of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh about the fire at a house on Pham Ngoc Thach Street.

A fire today engulfed a three-story house down Alley 65 on Pham Ngoc Thach Street in the capital city’s Dong Da District killing five people. The victims were a 74-year-old owner of the house, her 37-year-old son, her 37-year-old daughter-in-law, her 10-year-old grandchild, and her 1-year-old grandchild.

On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh conveyed their deep condolences to the relatives and families of the victims. The Deputy Prime Minister requested the Hanoi People's Committee to provide support to the victims' families. Responsible agencies were asked to focus on remediating the consequences and carry out the investigation of the incident as well as responsibilities of collectives and individuals in the state management of fire prevention and fighting in the area where fire occurs.

The Ministry of Public Security and the People's Committees of the provinces and cities increase people’s awareness and skills and laws on fire prevention and fighting, especially measures and solutions to escape and to organizations, businesses and residents.

Last but not least, inspectors must visit facilities at high risk of fire and explosion in the area, especially high-rise buildings, households, densely populated areas, industrial parks, markets, and entertainment service establishments. They must throw a book at violators of fire prevention and fighting safety according to regulations.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan