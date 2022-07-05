Deputy Minister of Transport inspects progress of Long Thanh Int’l Airport

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan inspects progress of construction work at Long Thanh Int’l Airport.



According to ACV’s report, ground leveling with a volume of more than 12.9 million m3 of sandy soil has been completed. Engineering designs of runways, passenger terminals, parking areas along with other supporting facilities have been implemented under the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.



Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province handed over 1,746 hectares of land and 629 hectares of land for reserve for the project, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of the district Le van Tiep.



Ground levelling at the construction site

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has delegated the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment to complete the site clearance compensation for Hong Phat Trade and Construction Company before July 15, resettlement for the remaining affected households and hand over the entire site in July, said Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province, Vo Tan Duc.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan acknowledged contractors’ problems related to construction organization in the inconvenient weather and the rising cost of building materials.

He also asked the ACV to continuously strengthen the management of engineering design, solve contractors’ problems and ensure the progress and quality of projects.





By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh