Denmark to share with Vietnam experience in management of organic products

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz made the statement at the recent conference ‘Denmark and Vietnam strengthen cooperation in production, certification and management of organic products.'

The Danish Ambassador said that the Vietnamese Government and agricultural and food production industry have lately paid much attention to the production, certification and management of organic products.

Meanwhile, Denmark is considered as one of the world's leading countries in agricultural production and organic food. This is also the first country in the world to enact the Organic Law in 1987, and in 1989 Denmark issued a national organic label.

Thereby, Denmark has turned the conception of agricultural production of organic food into a thriving business that has been trusted and known for its high standards of traceability, products, and integrity. With its experience, Denmark can share a lot of knowledge in the production and management of organic products with Vietnam.

By An Binh - Translated by Dan Thuy