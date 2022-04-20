Delegation of Indian Parliament visits Ha Long Bay

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky (R) receives Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of India Om Birla.



At the meeting, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky expressed his desire and pride to welcome Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of India Om Birla; and he said that the visit affirmed the increasingly good relationship between Vietnam and India, especially between India and Quang Ninh Province.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky takes a delegation of Indian Parliament to visit Ha Long Bay.



Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of India Om Birla thanked the friendly welcome of Quang Ninh Province’s leaders, and he expressed his impression at the wonderful beauty of Ha Long Bay. Furtherly, through the visit, Mr. Om Birla believed that the two countries, especially Quang Ninh Province will promote exchanges of people-to-people, culture and other fields of information technology, aviation connection and tourism.

Reviewing the brilliant success of the International Yoga Day 2020 organized by Quang Ninh Province and the Embassy of the Republic of India along with the cooperation agreements to promote cultural exchanges, investment, commerce, tourism, education and training, the provincial Party chief hoped that Quang Ninh would continue to be the venue for yoga and Indian cultural activities, contributing to promoting the image and attracting Indian investors and travelers to the Northeastern coastal province.Through this visit, diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India generally, between India and Quang Ninh Province particularly, especially development cooperation on tourism, culture and aviation connectivity, will be further strengthened, added Secretary Nguyen Xuan Ky.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong