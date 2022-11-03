Danish Crown Prince visits Hai Phong to boost energy cooperation

During a reception for the Danish guests on November 2, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung introduced the city’s potential and strengths, saying that the city has made considerable strides in socio-economic development, national defence-security, external affairs and transport infrastructure, making it attractive to FDI flows.He believed that the visit to the city will contribute to tightening Vietnam-Denmark comprehensive partnership, thus opening up new cooperation opportunities between Hai Phong and Danish partners and laying a foundation for their practical cooperation in the future.Frederik, for his part, affirmed that Denmark always regards Vietnam as a bilateral partner and an increasingly important player in global efforts against climate change.He attended a trade and investment promotion event between Denmark and Hai Phong in offshore wind power, an offshore wind power simulation for children at Doi Rong international tourist area, visited Hai Phong Port and industrial zones where offshore wind power is to be used in the future.During the event, Tung said with favourable geographical location, a 125km coastline and synchronous development of transport system, seaport infrastructure, support industries and services, Hai Phong is well-positioned to develop various areas, including offshore wind power.With the goal of becoming a modern, smart and sustainable industrial city, Hai Phong wants to seek more solutions regarding sustainable energy to contribute to its common development, he said.

Vietnamplus