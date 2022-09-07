Danish Crown Prince congratulates Vietnam on National Day

Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

He told participants that in early November, he and Crown Princess Mary will lead a delegation of businesses operating in green growth to pay an official visit to Vietnam to promote bilateral cooperation in wind power and the effective use of energy.

Vietnamese Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi recalled the achievements Vietnam has gained over the past 77 years, from a poor, underdeveloped and war-torn nation to one of the most dynamic economies in the world, an attractive destination of international tourists and investors, and a responsible member of the international community with increasing position and reputation.

Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik and Vietnamese Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

He attributed the achievements to continuous efforts of Vietnam itself and support from other countries and partners, including Denmark.

Potential for Vietnam-Denmark bilateral cooperation remains huge, he noted, adding that the embassy will exert every effort to consolidate and deepen the Vietnam-Denmark relations for each country’s development and for the interests of their people and enterprises.

Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen affirmed that Vietnam is currently one of Denmark’s leading important partners, and the two countries hold great potential to expand their cooperation in the coming time.

VNA