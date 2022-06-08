Dak Re Hydropower investor promises to make compensation in June

Measuring the affected area. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan The Vinh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hieu Commune in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province, on June 8, said that the unit had received a report from Thien Tan Hydropower Joint Stock Company, located in Quang Ngai Province, the investor of Dak Re Hydropower, on identifying the land area of people in villages No.1 and No.2 in Hieu Commune affected by this hydropower plant.



Accordingly, through measurement, the affected area of people in Village No.1 is 7,088 square meters, including 1,620 square meters of the landslide area. The rest is dried-out rice land. The company will make a compensation plan for the above landslide area. As for the dried-out rice land area, in the past, people used to carry water to irrigate the fields with plastic pipes through the stream. During the rainy season, the pipelines were swept away, so the company will only support them this time, asking the Commune People's Committee to ask local people to fix the pipelines for rice farming.



In Village No.2, the affected area is 8,333 square meters, including the area permanently revoked due to inundation and the area of cracks, and landslides. The company will coordinate with the compensation council to set the price and is expected to compensate in June.



Measuring the affected area. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Phan The Vinh, after the compensation price is applied, the communal People's Committee will publicize it to local people. If they agree with the compensation price level, the commune will request the hydroelectricity to disburse immediately. As for the content of the company's proposal to rebuild the old road to Dak So Rach Lake, instead of a bridge, shortly, the commune will hold a meeting with local people to get opinions before agreeing on the plan.



Previously, as reported by SGGP Newspaper, the process of constructing, operating, and storing water in the reservoir No.3 of the Dak Re Hydropower Plant, built in Kon Tum and Quang Ngai provinces, affected the farmland of 42 households in Hieu Commune and flooded the road to the farming area. However, although it passed the deadline, the company did not measure the affected area and make compensation.

As for the content that local people request to build a bridge over Dak So Rach Stream, the company and the communal People's Committee checked the site and found that the geological foundation of this area is weak, so the bridge cannot be built. Therefore, the company will restore the road to Dak So Rach Lake and reinstall the sewers to serve traffic. Regarding the construction of concrete roads to villages No.7 and No.8, the company has been gathering building materials and is expected to start casting concrete on June 15.According to Mr. Phan The Vinh, after the compensation price is applied, the communal People's Committee will publicize it to local people. If they agree with the compensation price level, the commune will request the hydroelectricity to disburse immediately. As for the content of the company's proposal to rebuild the old road to Dak So Rach Lake, instead of a bridge, shortly, the commune will hold a meeting with local people to get opinions before agreeing on the plan.Previously, as reported by SGGP Newspaper, the process of constructing, operating, and storing water in the reservoir No.3 of the Dak Re Hydropower Plant, built in Kon Tum and Quang Ngai provinces, affected the farmland of 42 households in Hieu Commune and flooded the road to the farming area. However, although it passed the deadline, the company did not measure the affected area and make compensation.





By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan