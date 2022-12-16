Dak Lak needs capital to remove BOT station

Previously, in 2013, the project was invested under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) form with an investment capital of VND839 billion (US$35.5 million) implemented by Quang Duc Joint Venture Company.In 2015, the route was completed and has been officially tolled for more than 20 years.In 2018, a bypass road running parallel to Ho Chi Minh road through Buon Ho town was implemented by Quang Duc Company affecting toll collection.After that, many functional agencies of Dak Lak Province proposed to move the BOT toll station, but local people did not agree. Therefore, Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee proposed the Ministry of Transport submit to competent authorities for consideration and allocation of capital from the central budget to pay investors, terminate contracts and remove the toll station.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong