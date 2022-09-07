Da Nang- Quang Ngai expressway congested as truck tire explodes

According to initial information, the accident occurred at the Km22+950 section in the tunnel at around 2 p.m. as the vehicle was moving south on Da Nang- Quang Ngai expressway.



The collision resulted in front-end damage from a head-on impact with the balcony in the tunnel. A wheel fell off the truck.



Additionally, around 15 meter long handrail section was damaged from the collision.



By 5:30 p.m. on the same day, small automobiles were able to slowly travel through the tunnel.

Photos at the scene of the accident:





By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong