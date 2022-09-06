  1. National

Da Lat reviews stream encroachments after recent rain-triggered flooding

After recent torrential rains triggering serious flooding occurred in the city of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City directed relevant units to urgently review and strengthen supervision for encroachment of rivers and streams in the locality. 
Specifically, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City proposed to establish a working team to check and review points and works encroaching on stream corridors, call organizations and individuals to voluntarily remove infringement works and strictly handle cases of non-compliance according to the regulations.

Communes and wards were assigned to mobilize and require residents put trash and waste in the right places, not to dump garbage into streams in order not to cause obstacles from blocking water flow and flooding after heavy rains.

Additionally, the local authorities were required to strengthen inspection over garbage dumping into streams and install camera systems to timely discover and strictly handle cases of littering and encroachment. 
