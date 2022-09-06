Da Lat reviews stream encroachments after recent rain-triggered flooding

Specifically, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City proposed to establish a working team to check and review points and works encroaching on stream corridors, call organizations and individuals to voluntarily remove infringement works and strictly handle cases of non-compliance according to the regulations.
Communes and wards were assigned to mobilize and require residents put trash and waste in the right places, not to dump garbage into streams in order not to cause obstacles from blocking water flow and flooding after heavy rains.
Additionally, the local authorities were required to strengthen inspection over garbage dumping into streams and install camera systems to timely discover and strictly handle cases of littering and encroachment.
Some photos show current river and stream encroachments in Da Lat City: