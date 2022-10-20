Da Lat City proposes solutions to handle series of overdue projects

Suoi Hoa Tourist Area project has been delayed for 14 years.

Most of the delayed works are tourism projects, including Da Lat Plaza of Delta Tourism and Trading Joint Stock Company; a project of ecotourism, forest management and protection, herb garden of Da Lat Paradise Tourist Joint Stock Company; Suoi Hoa Tourist Area of Southern Airports Services Joint Stock Company; Sai Gon – Da Lat resort of Saigon - Lam Dong Investment And Tourist Corporation; Golf 1 hotel of TTC Group; Da Thien lake tourist area of Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint - Stock Company; Petro Mart, Hang Cop tourist area and more.



Although projects were extended many times, they have failed to be implemented on schedule for 1-12 years.

Investors build fences around their projects.

One of the prominent projects is the Suoi Hoa Tourist Area of Southern Airports Services Joint Stock Company. The investor was granted an investment license in 2008 and made an extension of time in construction until December 31, 2014. But until now there are any building works have been implemented yet, excluding a fence running along the protection forest. Notably, this project has reduced 22.68 hectares of forest compared to the forest area in 2008.



The People’s Committee of Da Lat City has proposed the Department of Planning and Investment of Lam Dong Province coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect the projects and suggest the provincial People’s Committee handle long-delayed works.

Da Lat City has 201 projects that do not use State budget funds and have been allocated or leased land with a total investment capital of VND34,700 billion (US$1.4 billion) covering on a total area of 5,109 hectares.







By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh