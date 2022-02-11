Customs procedures to go paperless from 2022



Directive No. 384/CT-TCHQ on enhancing administrative reform and simplifying customs procedures, dated February 8, is intended to build a digital, smart customs sector.

Accordingly, all customs procedures nationwide will be conducted on digital platforms.

The sector will also step up connectivity and digital transformation through the national single window system.

At the same time, efforts will be made to accelerate the implementation of the action plan to promote the ASEAN single window mechanism, which is linked with the sector’s information-technology system.

The sector will build digital customs platforms based on big data and bring into full play new technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution, striving to take the lead in the Government's digital transformation plan.

VNA