Cuc Phuong National Park receives two grey langurs

They were previously discovered in tired condition by a local man in Lang Chanh district, Thanh Hoa province. He later contacted the district’s forest protection unit to hand over them.



The primates are scientifically named Trachypithecus crepusculus and protected under the Decree No.06/2019/ND-CP and Decree 84/2021/ND-CP on the amendments and supplements to several articles of Decree No. 06/2019/ND-CP on the management of endangered, precious and rare forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.



According to experts from the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre, there are currently about 500 grey langurs in the wild. The centre now cares for six female and one male grey langurs.