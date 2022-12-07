Cuba presents medals to high-ranking Vietnamese military officers

Delegates attend the ceremony.

The noble awards of the Cuban State aim to pay tribute to the Vietnamese military officers’ outstanding contribution to strengthening the traditional relationship between the Parties, States, people and military forces of the two countries.



Attending the event were General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo, Minister of Defense; former Defense Minister, General Ngo Xuan Lich; General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs (GDP) of the Vietnam People's Army; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chief of the Vietnam People’s Army General Political Department; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Minister of National Defense; and Divisional General Víctor Rojo Ramos, head of the Political Directorate of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), Cuban Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen congratulated Vietnamese senior military officers who were honored with orders and medals of the Cuban State. He believed the military forces of the two countries will continue to build stronger ties.

The award aims to recognize the contribution by Vietnamese leaders of the military who served, got ready to engage in combat and fulfill assigned missions and tasks to protect the country as well as pay tribute to Vietnamese martyrs who dedicated their lives to the nation, he emphasized.

The Council of State of Cuba awarded three Orders of Playa Girón to General Phan Van Giang, Member of the Politburo, Minister of Defense; former Defense Minister, General Ngo Xuan Lich; and General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Political Affairs (GDP) of the Vietnam People's Army; and seven Antonio Maceo Orders and 23 Friendship Medals.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defense, General Phan Van Giang expressed his sincere thanks to the Party, State, people and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba for the noble awards.

He emphasized that the relations between the Vietnam People's Army and the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces have always been further strengthened and become a bright spot in the relationship between the Party, State of the two nations, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.

The two sides will actively implement cooperation in accordance with documents and agreements that were signed, towards the signing of a cooperation plan for 2023-2025.

The Order of Playa Girón is a Cuban order conferred to Cubans and foreigners for their leadership actions against imperialism, colonialism and neo-colonialism, and who have contributed to the peace and progress of humankind.

The Order of Antonio Maceo is conferred upon active, reserve and retired members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) for extraordinary successes in military operations, the training and readiness which contribute to the defense, development and consolidation of the national socialist. It is also given to the military and military units of friend countries for the same reasons.

Cuba's Friendship Medal is conferred by the Council of State of Cuba on foreigners for their solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, or who have contributed to peace and the progress of humankind.

