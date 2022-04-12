Cu Chi District receives third-class Labor Medal

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc awards the third-class Labor Medal to the Party, Government and people of HCMC’s Cu Chi District.

He also presented the third-class Labor Medal to Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien for her good performance in building of socialism and protecting the country from 2016-2020.



On this occasion, one collective and two individuals received certificates of merit from the Prime Minister. 14 organizations and 18 people were given certificates of merit by the HCMC People’s Committee.





Speaking at the awarding ceremony, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated the Party, Government and people of Cu Chi District and awardees.

He highly appreciated the district’s achievements in controlling and repelling the epidemic to become the city’s first green zone, mobilizing all resources in the in the fight against the disease, implementing social security activities, recovering and developing economy, and ensuring security and social order.

He asked the district to continue to carry out the dual goals of containing the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining economic growth, improve administrative operations and pay attention to sectors of education, culture and policies to support individuals and families credited with meritorious services.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) presents certificates of merit to individuals and organizations. Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L, 5th) and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (L,7th) hand over certificates of merit to individuals and organizations



By Van Minh, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh