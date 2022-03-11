Covid-19 infectious people to receive financial aid via bank account





Currently, many localities having numerous Covid-19 patients performing treatment at home have faced difficulties in applying for the certificate of absence from work due to sickness. Therefore, the Vietnam Social Security proposed the Ministry of Health to handle the arising obstacles.Earlier, the Ministry of Health proposed the Government promulgate the resolution on recognizing the seven kinds of the document as the certificate of absence from work due to sickness to receive social security benefits, thereby the social security agency have the basis to make the procedures of spending financial aid for Covid-19 infectious employees.To accelerate the financial aid, the Vietnam Social Security proposed that employees who have not been granted a bank account should quickly open it to receive financial support for sickness benefits, convalescence and disease recovery from the agency when the circular is officially issued which will ensure timely and transparent delivery to employees and meet the Government's policy on not using cash as well as well implementation of pandemic prevention and control.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong