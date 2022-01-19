Covid-19 infections or suspected cases not to join in military, police services





Accordingly, the directive required the enhancement on selection and calling citizens to join in the compulsory military and police services. It is necessary to prioritize young people having competencies in culture, art, sports. In addition, 100 percent of administered citizens in 2022 have to be fully vaccinated for the Covid-19 vaccine and show valid negative PCR test results on the day of admission.Based on the set criteria, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command will announce the set targets to each military unit. At the same time, the HCMC High Command instructs the Military Command of districts and Thu Duc City to well implement the selection and call citizens to join in the compulsory military and police services.The Municipal Department of Public Security is assigned to direct its sub-units to collaborate with relevant military units to plan the selection and call citizens to participate in police services in accordance with the regulations.Besides, the HCMC Department of Health directed public health stations, hospitals and medical centers to fully equipped medical facilities serving for the health check, especially will not select Covid-19 infectious citizens or suspected cases.

By Tran Yen – Translated by Huyen Huong