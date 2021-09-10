Covid-19: Disadvantaged children to get more support

It is estimated that 11,822 children were F0s (Covid-19 patients) and 27,334 others are in close contact with Covid-19 patients as of August 31, 2021. (Photo: SGGP)

Under a decision made by Minister of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affair Dao Ngoc Dung, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Children, orphaned or disadvantaged children with their mothers or fathers die of the coronavirus between April 27 and December 31, 2021 will also get VND 2 million (US$88) each. Funding for the aid package comes from the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC).

The MOLISA requested the People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct relevant agencies to strictly comply with regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control to protect children from infection, prioritise treatment and care for those infected with Covid-19 at medical facilities, as well as care for their mental and psychosocial health.

They were also asked to coordinate with the NFVC to timely deploy, simplify procedures and create maximum favourable conditions for children of the above-mentioned groups to receive assistance.

In related news, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on September 9 asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Training and relevant agencies in guiding localities delivering rice support for students in the 2021-2022 school year.

The MoF was assigned to supervise the receipt, distribution and use of rice, ensuring that it reaches the right people at a right time in line with regulations.

According to the MOLISA, the Covid-19 pandemic has left a big impact on socio-economic development and people's health, including children and pregnant women.

The pandemic has seriously affected children, both physically and mentally, because many of them had to study online for a long time and had a reduced source of nourishment, and even some are left without care as their parents were treated, quarantined, or died due to Covid-19.

Vietnamplus