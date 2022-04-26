Country’s largest exhibition house operated today

Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang presses the inauguration button



Speaking at the event, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group cum Vice President of SECC Vo Anh Tai said that the exhibition house B was built on an area of 33,071 square meters with a total investment of more than VND 900 billion. It is expected that the total revenue will reach over VND 500 billion a year for the operation of exhibition halls A and B.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang expressed her delight at the opening event of Exhibitor B of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) especially, on the occasion of Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate 47 years of the Liberation of the South and reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2022).

According to Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the city tourism sector always achieved impressive results. The number of international visitors to the city was nearly 50 percent of the number of international visitors to Vietnam and domestic tourists account for an average of 35 percent to 45 percent of domestic tourists nationwide. The smokeless industry contributes on average from 10 percent to 12 percent of the city's gross regional domestic product.

The city develops many scenarios for the tourism industry particularly. The city set the targets for international and domestic visitors, revenue, and specific solutions in each scenario. In 2022 for the tourism industry, in addition to the implementation of the annual plan, the city will continue to implement the development strategy to 2030 to pave the way for the tourism industry’s development while providing support for the business community to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Thang suggested that Saigontourist Group, Phu My Hung Development Company continue to pay attention to supporting SECC in its activities as well as investment in SECC’s projects in the upcoming time.

By Q. Hung – Translated by Dan Thuy