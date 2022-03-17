Cost estimation of Cao Lanh-An Huu expressway project to be over VND6 trillion

Cao Lanh – An Huu expressway will link up to Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway (in the photo) facilitating travel from the Mekong Delta provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang to HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Under the pre-feasibility study report, the project's capital investment proposal is more than VND6, 000 billion (over US$262 million).



The project will include two sub projects, consisting of the first section of 18.2 kilometers in length in Dong Thap Province with a total capital of VND4,307 billion and the other over nine kilometers in length in Tien Giang Province with the cost of VND1,722 billion.

The preparation for the construction project will be carried out this year while the site clearance and resettlement will be implemented in 2022-2023. The project is expected to be kicked off in 2023 and completed in 2025.

The Cao Lanh- An Huu expressway project will contribute to the completion of the regional transport system and meeting the demand for transportation on the North of Tien River as well as connecting Dinh Ba International Border Gate in Dong Thap Province and sea ports and Dinh An economic zone in Tra Vinh Province.

By Quoc An – Translated by Kim Khanh