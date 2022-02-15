Cooperation inevitable path for mutual development: PM

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

He made the statement at today's online conference to review the 20 years of implementation of Resolution No. 13-NQ/TW on the collective economy and 10 years of implementation of the Law on Cooperatives.

This is an important event to promote the implementation of the Party's policy on collective economic development, promote socio-economic development; thereby, giving orientations and solutions for collective economic development in the new normal phase.

Over the past time, the Steering Committee for innovation and development of collective economy, cooperatives and ministries, agencies, and local administrations have convened meetings to review Resolution 13-NQ/TW and the Law on Cooperatives in each sector and locality.

According to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee, after 20 years of implementing Resolution 13-NQ/TW, along with the process of economic renewal and international economic integration, the collective economic sector has gone through different stages of development, in which there are certain advantages, disadvantages and challenges.

Change from the inefficient cooperative model to the self-responsible cooperative model is the highlight. The collective economic sector with various types of cooperative economic organizations, in which cooperatives play as one of the important economic sectors, has partially overcome the long-standing weaknesses.

The collective economic sector has been gradually renovating the country’s economy in association with the market mechanism, initially asserted as an important factor contributing to ensuring social security and economic development of the country.

In recent years, the average income of regular workers in cooperatives has increased and the average income gap between these workers and their peers in the enterprise sector is increasingly narrowing. Specifially, a worker’s average income in cooperatives increased from VND44.6 million a person in 2017 to VND52.8 million in 2019, equal to 44.8 percent and 47.3 percent of their peers’ income in an enterprise respectively.

The Law on Cooperatives 2012 is the basic legal framework for the establishment, organization, and operation of the cooperative sector. Cooperatives have initially shown changes in quality and efficiency, proving more and more clearly their important and comprehensively significant role in the economy, politics and society.

By the end of 2021, the country has over 27,000 cooperatives, 2.5 times higher than in 2001 and up about 41 percent compared to 2013. The cooperative sector attracts nearly 6 million members and creates one million jobs. The revenue and profit of the cooperatives increased gradually over the years. For instance, in 2020, the average revenue reached VND4.3 billion a cooperative with average profit reaching VND314 million per cooperative, up 61 percent and 88 percent respectively compared to 2013.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the delegates to focus on discussing and clarifying a number of important issues. Under the PM's direction, participants should discuss four matters. Firstly, they should evaluate the implementation of Resolution 13-NQ/TW and the Law on Cooperatives 2012, the remaining problems and subjective causes of these problems as well as lessons from experience in leadership, direction, institutional building, and inspection.

Secondly, he requires accurate assessment of collective economic development, cooperatives, achieved results, especially breakthrough results, shortcomings, and limitations, especially stagnation and weaknesses. Moreover, responsible agencies must analyze and forecast domestic and international situations and opportunities and challenges for collective economic development and cooperatives in the coming time.

Additionally, the new development context, opportunities and challenges, factors that influence the development of the collective economic sector and cooperatives in the coming time should be analyzed.

Last but not least, strategic directions for the development of collective economy and cooperatives, specific amendments and supplements to meet the development requirements of the collective economy and cooperatives should be proposed.

The Prime Minister asked participants to focus on analyzing and dissecting issues of perfecting institutions, mechanisms, and policies, building brands, developing raw material areas, applying science and technology, mobilizing capital, improving management capacity, handling packaging issues, diversifying designs and expand markets.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan