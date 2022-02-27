Contributions by health workers always memorized, honored: State President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with representatives of health workers in Hanoi on February 27 (Photo: VNA)

At a Hanoi meeting with representatives of health workers on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Vietnam Physicians’ Day, the leader spoke highly of their contributions, role, efforts and sacrifices in caring for the people’s health, especially over the past more than 2 years, and asked them for further efforts to help effectively contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He rejoiced at their achievements in recent years, and reminded them to unceasingly improve their expertise so as to meet the current requirements, and to resolutely fight and roll back every negative phenomenon.

The leader also asked for continued attention to the life of health workers, especially those in economically disadvantaged areas, high-risk environments, to ease their difficulties in both immediate future and long term.

He asked relevant authorities to make digital transformation a top priority of the sector, and stressed that it must be made in a more urgent, quicker and stronger manner to meet the requirement and expectation of the society, not only in serving Vietnamese people but also turning health care into an important economic sector.

Vietnamplus