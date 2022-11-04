Contract vehicles operate as fixed-route bus transit services in Da Lat City

Passengers do not pick up or drop off in the appropriate places as regulated.

The activity has affected traffic order and safety as the operators have performed ticket sale and transit service from private houses to gathering places or used their representative offices, transaction points or public parking lots to serve as a place to gather, pick up and drop off passengers for both fixed-route and contract vehicles.

The representative offices and transaction points of the transport business units are used as the place of gathering passengers.



Amid the above situation, the Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province assigned the department's Inspector to make a plan and coordinate with the traffic police forces and police to detect, check and handle the units using vehicles without registered purpose and those picking up and dropping off passengers in urban areas or not in the appropriate places as regulated.

Particularly, on November 3, around ten automobiles regularly picked up and dropped off passengers in the surrounding area of Da Lat City Post Office. Similarly, noise, chaos and fuss are recorded at the intersection of Yersin and Tran Quoc Toan streets, Ward 10, Da Lat City at noon and evening as large buses turn right away.Additionally, gasoline stations and offices of bus operators near Lam Vien Square are also used as places of picking up and gathering passengers.The Department of Transport of Lam Dong Province also proposed the People’s Committee of Da Lat City to direct local functional forces and the People’s Committees of communes and wards being bases of representative offices and transaction points of the transport business units for inspection and handling.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong