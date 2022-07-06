Contest on Vietnam's seas and islands launched

The "To quoc ben bo song" exhibition showcases 121 photos.

Addressing the event, Le Hai Binh, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and head of the steering committee for the contest, said that the contest and the exhibition aim to raise public awareness of Vietnam’s seas and islands as well as the role of seas and islands in the cause of national construction and defense.

They are expected to inspire patriotism, national pride and sense of responsibility to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity among Vietnamese people inside and outside the country, said Binh.

After passing an online multiple-choice round, 15 most outstanding contestants will be divided into three teams who will compete in the final round in the in-person format.

The contest will take place from July to October. The awarding ceremony is slated for October and will be broadcast live.

Meanwhile, the exhibition features 121 photos chosen from nearly 6,000 entries competing in a national photo contest on seas and islands in 2021, using 3D technology.

Visitors can enjoy the exhibition with their PCs, laptops and tablets, or via “To quoc ben bo song” mobile app that is available on both IOS and Android.

The program is jointly organized by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Information and Communications, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Vietnamplus