Construction progress of My Thuan – Can Tho expressway project remains slow

The construction of My Thuan - Can Tho expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the assessment of the Transport Construction Investment Management Authority, the implementation of the units is very slow. Contractors have repeatedly rescheduled the progress and signed commitments with the Project Management Unit (PMU) of My Thuan, but they have failed to fulfill their commitments. In which, the volume of soft ground treatment and unconstructed embankment category remains quite large.



Specifically, the contractor No.319 Corporation has about 14,500 cubic meters of embankments in phase 2 on the main route and 11,550 cubic meters of embankments of the connection road to the An Phu Thuan overpass; Nhac Son Company still has about 19,000 cubic meters of embankments in phase 2 on the main route, 12,229 cubic meters of wick drains, and 34,800 cubic meters of embankments at the National Highway 80 intersection (Package XL01); the No.36 Corporation still has about 13,000 cubic meters of embankments in phase 2 on the main route and 6,000 cubic meters of embankments at Cha Va intersection and is behind the schedule of the construction of box culverts along Rach Muc Bridge (package XL03).



With this progress, contractors failed to meet the completion schedule of bridges and bridgehead roads in November 2022 as directed by the Ministry of Transport. The Transport Construction Investment Management Authority asked the My Thuan PMU to seriously learn from experience and review the subjective and objective causes to have a solution.



First of all, the My Thuan PMU needs to review and consolidate the operating apparatus at the construction site to ensure sufficient competence and capacity, especially the capacity of the project executive director.



For delayed contractors who are incapable of overcoming issues to complete on schedule, the PMU needs to have drastic solutions to handle following the provisions of the contracts.



The PMU also needs to urge the contractors to mobilize enough financial resources, supplement machinery and equipment, and organize the construction in three shifts to ensure the completion of the construction categories on the committed schedule.



Especially, the Transport Construction Investment Management Authority requires the embankment category to ensure the goal of opening all bridges on the route in mid-December 2022 to serve the transportation of construction materials for the road surface foundation category.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Gia Bao