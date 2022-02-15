Construction progress of My Thuan 2 bridge project accelerated after Tet

Workers resume work on the construction site after Tet.

The employees are working laboriously with high determination at the XL.03B bidding package of building cylindrical foundations of My Thuan 2 bridge from pillar T14 to pillar T17 and structure of cable-stayed main span.

Tien Giang-based worker Mai Cong Tinh shared that he has worked from the commencement so far and tried his best to fulfill the assigned tasks. After Tet, Tinh and his colleagues have been working at the site with their highest determination to ensure the project progress target.Safety Director of XL.03B package Nguyen Dinh Tien said that the My Thuan 2 bridge is a key project so all the forces involved in the project had to highly concentrate on and strictly perform the assigned tasks.According to Project Management Board No.7, over 400 workers and engineers came back to work at the My Thuan 2 bridge project with a hard-working spirit. The My Thuan 2 Bridge project and two roads leading to the bridge have been completed. The project has a total length of 6.61 kilometers traveling through the provinces of Tien Giang and Vinh Long which, implemented under the public-private partnership form with an expected capital of around VND5,003 billion (US$221 million).It is expected that the entire project would be completed by the end of 2023.

By Quoc An – Translated by Huyen Huong