Construction of Long Thanh Airport's runways, taxiways to be started in December

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, Nguyen Minh Son (R) leads an inspection delegation to inspect the ground leveling area and Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area at Long Thanh International Airport.

According to the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV), contractors have promptly implemented the passenger terminal body, works of ground leveling and drainage system at the passenger terminal, airport apron, and areas of the component projects 1,2,3.



On August 3, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, Nguyen Minh Son led an inspection delegation to inspect the ground leveling area and Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area at Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province. The progress of the 280-ha resettlement area with a total capital of more than VND400 billion (US$17 million) relocating at least 28,500 persons has been delayed and disturbed people.



Representative of the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) makes a report of the construction progress of Long Thanh International Airport to the inspection delegation. The delegation inspects Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area. The construction progress of a primary school in the resettlement area has been delayed

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh