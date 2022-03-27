Construction of bridge over Thuan An Estuary starts

Of which, the road is 7,785 meters long, from Tam Giang Bridge to the bridge over Thuan An Estuary, ending at the intersection of National Highway 49A and National Highway 49B in Thuan An Town. The bridge over Thuan An Estuary is 2,360.6 meters long and 20 meters wide.



The construction duration of the project is three years, invested by the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment of Thua Thien - Hue Province, with a total investment of nearly VND3.5 trillion. Of which, phase 1 costs VND2.4 trillion.



When the project is completed, it will shorten the distance between Central coastal provinces, connecting international transportation of the East-West economic corridor.







By Van Thang – Translated by Gia Bao