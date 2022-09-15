Construction, expansion project of Dien Bien Airport starts work

A design of Dien Bien Airport
The main item scale of the bidding package will include the 2,400-meter x 45-meter runway system, approaching system, taxiway, apron and other synchronized technical infrastructure projects.After the items of the project are completed, the airport will be able to receive aircrafts of A320, A321 or similar ones. The total investment of the bidding package is estimated at VND795 billion (US$33.5 million) from the capital source of ACV.
It is expected that the project will be completed and put into exploitation in the third quarter of 2023 to welcome the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.