Dak Bla River will be affected seriously if a hydropower plant is built on the river

Small hydropower dams are proliferating, driven in part by policies to promote renewable electricity mounting evidence points to their direct and indirect social and environmental impacts ranging from driving deforestation and threatening food security, to contributing to carbon emissions and disrupting animal migration.

Local authority is studying the plan for the Dak Bla 3 Hydropower Project in two communes Dak Ro Wa and Dak Bla in Kon Tum City; however, the project organizer has been facing protest from Kon Ko Tu residents in Dak Ro Wa Commune. Recently, the Kon Tum Department of Industry and Trade together with local departments and agencies had a dialogue with Kon Ko Tu villagers about the project.

At the meeting, locals in Kon Ko Tu village raised their concerns that the hydropower construction would affect tourism activities, travel across the river for production, environmental problems and people's safety.

According to the report of dialogue and consultation of the Department of Industry and Trade of Kon Tum, in addition to the positive side, the project will lose the wild landscape after implementation; for instance, villagers expressed their worry that the riverbanks will be flooded in the reservoirs of hydroelectricity and traveling by canoe will be difficult. Moreover, according to villagers, when the project is built, it will affect the environment and the village will not be a quiet place anymore.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Cao, former Secretary of the Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee cum former Chairman of the Provincial Union of Science and Technology Associations, said that the Dak Bla River plays an important role in creating beautiful landscapes and conditions for Kon Tum city. Many generations of minority ethnic groups and indigenous people have heavily relied on the Dak Bla River.

In fact, a hydropower plant had been built before on the Dak Bla River. Therefore, if the small Dak Bla 3 hydropower plant is built, it will disrupt the landscape, affecting the environment; plus, people's productive land will be lost, and the dry season flow is not guaranteed, so downstream in the dry season will be exhausted, and fish will not live in the river any longer. Therefore, Mr. Cao said that the hydropower project should not be carried out because of losses.

A researcher and hydropower developer in Kon Tum assessed that, from an investor's perspective, this hydropower plant will not be effective. The reason is that the area occupies a lot of lands, which greatly affects the residential community of Kon Tum city in general and the Kon Ko Tu community tourism village in particular. On the other hand, at this time, for renewable energy in general and hydropower in particular, the electricity purchase price is very low.

The Dak Bla 3 Hydropower Project is a typical example of the inadequacies caused by small and medium hydropower. Recently, the Government Inspector has pointed out a series of shortcomings in the planning, management, supervision and operation of hydropower in Kon Tum Province.

In particular, the additional approval of the planning for small and medium hydropower development has not paid due attention to the impact on the environment and forest land.

On the other hand, in 2019, the Provincial People's Committee issued a document to suspend the study of small and medium hydropower projects to the planning, but this directive has not been thoroughly implemented because 26 hydropower plants were added to the plan in the next year.

The Government Inspector said that the People's Committee of Kon Tum Province needs to review, adjust and eliminate small and medium-sized hydropower projects, to avoid the risk of floods due to hydroelectricity occupying forest land, affecting the environment, and loss of natural resources.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Dan Thuy