Representatives of the three provinces sign agreement at the conference



The conference was organized to further promote cooperation in investment, trade, tourism, labor and communication among the three provinces in the new situation. At the same time, it also tightened the friendship and cooperation for mutual development between the three provinces in particular and the three countries in general; thereby, contributing to promoting the development of the East-West Economic Corridor and building a stronger and stronger ASEAN community.

At the conference, the parties signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the three provinces between 2022 through 2023 in all fields of trade, investment, tourism, labor and communication particularly focusing on strengthening the implementation of the agreement. At the same time businesses and investors in their provinces are encouraged to connect for finding investment opportunities and implementing development programs and projects in other countries’ provinces.

The three sides agreed to coordinate in research and propose a number of mechanisms and policies to support enterprises, especially the special preferential policy for goods of the three provinces, the policy for personal cars traveling into each other's territories, consolidating and improving the quality of some traditional tours such as ‘One day to eat three countries’ to restore the number of visitors from Thailand to Laos, Quang Tri and vice versa.

Regarding labor, the three provinces agreed to strengthen the management of foreign workers in their localities, ensuring the rights and interests of foreign workers in accordance with the laws of each country, coordinate high-quality vocational training, especially in the field of tourism, to meet labor mobility in the ASEAN community.

At the conference In terms of communication and promotion activities, the three provinces agreed to promote each province's land, people, potential, and strengths on the East-West Economic Corridor, using digital platforms plus new, effective communication methods.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province Vo Van Hung emphasized that this conference on cooperation in tourism, trade, investment, labor, and communication in the three provinces of Quang Tri - Savannakhet - Mukdahan re-evaluated the achievements as well as identify difficulties and challenges, and draw lessons from experience.

Based on this, the three countries will discuss orientations and research and propose solutions to improve cooperation efficiency and create conditions to promote tourism, trade, investment, and labor activities and communication on the East-West Economic Corridor in the new period.

In the near future, Quang Tri province will coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam to organize the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) - Quang Tri 2022 International Trade Fair, which will take place from July 25 to July 31, 2022 in Hanoi in Cua Viet beach resort.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Dan Thuy