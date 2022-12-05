Conference on resolutions of 13th Party Central Committee’s 6th plenum opens

At the national conference



The hybrid event was attended by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, former Politburo members and National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, among others, along with more than 1 million Party members nationwide.

The two-day conference is intended to raise the awareness and responsibility of all-level Party Committees and members in the implementation of major viewpoints, targets, tasks and solutions set in the documents.The participants will look into some schemes, including those on continuing to build and perfect a rule-of-law socialist State in the new period, continuing to renew the Party leadership over the political system in the new period, continuing to promote national industrialistion and modernisation by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and orientations for the national master plan for 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050.Following the conference, Party Committees of cities, provinces and centrally-run agencies will spend five days building action programmes and plans to materialise resolutions and conclusions of the sixth plenum, which took place last October.

