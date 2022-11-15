Conference highlights urgent need to strengthen maritime forecasting capacity

At a center collecting hydro-meteorological data



Cuong said that with a coastline of more than 3,200 km, maritime and storm surge forecasting is always one of the challenges for the hydro-meteorological sector of Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vice Director of the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Ba Thuy said that this is a tough work as at present, there are only few monitoring stations for marine forecasting, and the flow monitoring data is mainly by radar, but the current radar system has only partially met the requirement in the Gulf of Tonkin area, not to mention other areas.

The observation of sea waves is mainly by eye, which makes it difficult to forecast the sea developments, Thuy said, adding that the reason behind some dangerous oceanographic phenomena such as abnormally high tide in the central region and high sea level in the southwest region have not been identified yet.

The official underlined that along with strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies and international meteorological organisations, it is necessary increase the number of monitoring stations, and synchronise hydro-meteorological data.

Participants at the event pointed to a number of difficulties in the work, and shared experience in issues related to maritime forecasting activities.

VNA