Con Dao waste treatment plant to receive investment of over VND78 billion

Accordingly, the project on a surface area of more than 1.9ha in Ben Dam of Con Dao District will receive the total investment amount of at least VND78.26 billion (US$3.15 million). The new treatment plant will have a capacity to process 36 tonnes of waste a day in 2030, increasing to 50 tonnes and 66.23 tonnes per day in 2040 and 2045, respectively.

Investor selection will be under the form of bidding after the proposed land for this project is approved by competent state agencies to change the land use purpose from forest use, along with ensuring land conditions. When winning the bid, the chosen investor must complete this project within 30 months from the approval time of the bidding result.

As to selecting suitable waste treatment technologies, the province prioritizes those originating from developed countries like the ones in G7 or EU. There must be a technology commitment or certification from related technology owners or transfer organizations.

At present, Con Dao District disposes about 25 tonnes of waste a day, while its current treatment capacity via incineration technology can only reach 5 tonnes per day. The amount of waste left in Bai Nhat landfill in the past 30 years has come to 70,000 tonnes.

