Completion acceptance result of Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway approved

The Acceptance Council has approved the completion acceptance results of the investors to put the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway project into operation and use according to the approved design. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province will meet with departments and agencies to review the entire content of the acceptance document. After that, they will discuss the toll collection plan for Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway project.



Accordingly, the Acceptance Council has approved the completion acceptance results of the investors to put the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway project into operation and use according to the approved design.



At the same time, the Acceptance Council suggested that Tien Giang Province soon study to find a solution to adjust the width and length of the current emergency stopping lanes to ensure this category functions effectively.



After the project collects tolls, the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province will consider and make a plan for the construction of phase 2 following the complete scale of the project as a basis to report to the competent authorities for the decision to meet the traffic demand in the Mekong Delta region.



* Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has recently agreed on the toll rate plan proposed by the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province.



Accordingly, the toll rate for vehicles with less than 12 seats, trucks under 2 tons, and public passenger buses (Group 1) is VND2,000 per vehicle per km, down by VND100 per vehicle per km compared to the previously proposed rate, equivalent to a decrease of 4.76 percent compared to the provisions of Circular No.28 issued by the Ministry of Transport in 2021.



Thus, vehicles in Group 1 traveling on the whole Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway must pay a toll rate of about VND103,000 per vehicle. Vehicles from 12 to 30 seats and trucks from 2 to under 4 tons (Group 2) keep the same toll rate as the previously proposed one of VND3,000 per vehicle per km, equivalent to the toll rate of VND154,000 per vehicle for the whole route.



The toll rate for passenger buses with 31 seats or more and trucks from 4 to under 10 tons (Group 3) is reduced to VND3,500 per vehicle per km compared to the previously proposed rate of VND3,700, or a decrease of 20.45 percent compared to the provisions of Circular No.28. It costs about VND180,000 for the whole route for vehicles in Group 3.



The rate for trucks from 10 to under 18 tons and 20-foot container trucks (Group 4) is VND4,500 per vehicle per km, down VND1,500 per vehicle per km compared to the previously proposed level, or 43.75 percent compared to the provisions of Circular No.28. The toll rate for vehicles in Group 4 is about VND232,000 per vehicle.



That for vehicles from 18 tons or more and 40-foot container trucks (Group 5) is adjusted down to VND6,500 per vehicle per km compared to the previously proposed rate of VND8,400 per vehicle per km, or 45.83 percent compared to the provisions of Circular No.28. Thus, the toll rate for vehicles in Group 5 is VND335,000 per vehicle.



However, it is necessary to have the agreement of Trung Luong - My Thuan BOT Joint Stock Company to collect fees at the mentioned-above levels.



It is expected that the payback period of the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway is 14 years and eight months.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao