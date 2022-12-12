Community joining hands for greener Vietnam

Growing trees as a way to reduce greenhouse gas release



To reach a more sustainable development, many domestic organizations have allocated their resources for a greener future. Besides investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, they have started various practical programs with the Government for a net zero emission by 2050.

CEO of Vinamilk Le Hoang Minh shared that his company has just signed a contract with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regarding the scheme ‘Planting Trees for Carbon-Neutral and Net Zero Emission’, aiming at creating green spaces useful for the local environment. From 2012 to 2020, the two partners cooperated in the program ‘1 million Trees for Vietnam’, launched at 56 locations in 20 provinces and cities nationwide, with a total value of VND12.5 billion (US$530,000). These are the testament for the commitments for a greener Vietnam in the future.

Dr. Vu Thi Quyen from Van Lang University informed that in response to the Prime Minister’s project ‘Planting 1 billion Trees from 2021-2025’, her institute has worked with GreenViet and Vietnam National University of Forestry to grow 1 million new trees in three major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Da Nang. Van Lang University also collaborated with the HCMC Department of Education and Training to establish green school models, with Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to form ‘Green and Clean Neighborhoods’. The university will supply 400,000 trees to grow in this city.

Since its foundation, Dow has sponsored nearly $10 million via the Business Impact Fund to address several international issues, said Bob Plishka, its Global Director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships Department. In Vietnam, Dow is going to launch the project ‘Solutions for Plastic Waste Management in Shrimp Farms in the Mekong Delta’ next March. The project aims at addressing increasingly tough challenges in plastic waste collection, cleaning, and recycling of the aquaculture industry.

In the recent forum and exhibition on green economy, held in HCMC, Chairman Alain Cany of the European Business Association in Vietnam stated that it is critical to develop the economy in parallel with environment protection, now that there are more and more threats and negative effects on the environment. He stressed that no country can obtain its sustainable development state without first tackling those threats. Vietnam should reshape its people’s living habits and their ways to develop their economic status. The ‘Green Economy Expo 2022’ can accelerate this process via the partnership between Vietnam and Europe.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha commented that to limit the adverse impacts of climate change on all aspects of life in Vietnam, the country is adopting many activities to reduce greenhouse gas release, establish a carbon-neutral economy to reach net zero emission by 2050.

To achieve the committed goals, besides the national determination, it is essential to strengthen cooperation with international corporations for more technological and financial support. He mentioned the Netherlands as an excellent example of adapting to climate change and forming an economy based on the ecosystem balance.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Vien Hong