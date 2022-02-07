Communist Party’s 92nd anniversary celebrated nationwide

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong wishes elderly people best wishes (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly appreciated the capital city of Hanoi’s outstanding achievements for the last time. He emphasized that the tumultuous year of 2021 has just ended with many memorable events and imprints, but under the leadership of the Party, with the solidarity of people and army, the country has overcome many difficulties and challenges, gaining many important achievements in various fields, including the contributions of the Party Committee, government and people of the capital.

However, the General Secretary also noted that Hanoi must learn the lessons in the very difficult context of last year, and at the same time, the capital city must address the shortcomings to have solutions for the task in the coming time. Hanoi needs to continue formulating many effective solutions with a longer-term vision to build a beautiful and smart capital city.

On the occasion of the national traditional New Year (the Year of the Tiger), on behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cordially wished all residents, soldiers across the country and Vietnamese people in abroad the best wishes for the new year.

In related news, on the morning of February 6, at the National Historical and Cultural Relic Area of Hung Temple in the Northern Province of Phu Tho’s Viet Tri City, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc launched the " Tree planting festival in commemoration of Uncle Ho’s teaching."

On the same day, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union launched an emulation to welcome congresses at all levels towards the 12th National Youth Union Congress for the term 2022-2027 and the spring tree-planting festival "Eternal gratitude to Uncle Ho" in 2022 at the Vietnam Youth Traditional historic site in the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen’s Yen Lang Commune.

At the ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union presented gifts worth VND235 million (US$10,403) to heroic Vietnamese mothers, former youth volunteers, brackets of social welfare policies, disadvantaged children in the commune.

Also, on February 6, the launching ceremony of the "Eternal tree planting festival following Uncle’s teaching" took place on the occasion of the beginning of the Year of Tiger at the National Historical and Cultural Relic of Son Phong Citadel and the temple of King Ham Nghi in Phu Gia Commune in the Central Province of Ha Tinh. Immediately after the launching ceremony, agencies, units and people in the area planted hundreds of trees of all kinds in the relic site.

On February 5, the municipal Party Committee, the People's Council, the city People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting to celebrate the revolution of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - HCMC at the Historical Area of Revolutionary Tradition of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh in outlying district Cu Chi. Former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Secretary of the city Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, and former Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, the delegates offered incense at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and the Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional historic site.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen gives gifts to drivers who volunteered to transport Covid-19 patients free of charge during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting, Secretary of the City Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen expressed his gratitude toward Uncle Ho, to generations of seniors, revolutionary veterans, and Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes in the armed forces, labor heroes, families of martyrs, wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, veterans who have devoted and sacrificed themselves for the national independence and the country’s construction and defense.

Mr. Nen emphasized that in 2022, the southern metropolis will focus on preventing the coronavirus pandemic for people’s health and lives as well as implementing solutions for the city’s social-economic development.

On the evening of January 31, HCMC Secretary Chief Nguyen Van Nen visited and gave his best wishes to soldiers of the Airborne Division 370, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Police Department, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, and Vietnam Television in HCMC (VTV9).

Speaking at a meeting to express gratitude to outstanding individuals and units participating in the emergency transport of Covid-19 patients on January 30, HCMC Secretary Chief Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the Party Committee and city dwellers would like to express their gratitude to all brave and resilient drivers who have made a very important contribution to the fight against the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic



HCMC celebrates Party’s 92nd founding anniversary On the evening of February 3, the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays and the City Light Music Center jointly hosted a special art program for the celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Party’s 92nd founding anniversary. The special art program outlines the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam 92 years ago - an important historical event of the Vietnamese revolution, marking a brilliant milestone on the path of the nation's development. The program also conveys the spring atmosphere in Ho Chi Minh City - a city that has just fought the fierce Covid-19 epidemic and is entering a new normal stage for recovery and development.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan