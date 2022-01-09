Command of Naval Region 2 brings Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform

Leaders of the Command of Naval Region 2 send best wishes to troops before the departure.

The visit aims to express the caring of the Party, State and People for the navy forces and encourage cadres, soldiers and people on the islands to have more strength in protecting the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.

Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform

Besides checking the combat readiness of the troop, the mission of Naval Region 2 handed over Tet gifts of the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnamese People's Navy, the Naval Region 2, State agencies, enterprises, individuals and organizations to officers and soldiers, including yellow apricot blossoms and pink peach blossoms, confectionery and cakes, poultry and pork products, glutinous rice, dong (Phrynium placentarium) leaves, and others to help troops have an adequate Tet.

As Tet approaches, while Vietnamese people throughout the country return home for family reunions, officers and soldiers at the DK1 Platform have been on duty during this traditional Lunar New Year. The naval forces of the Vietnam People's Navy often carry out annual visits and offer Tet gifts to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms.

Two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carrying naval personnel and 12 reporters of press agencies pay a visit and present Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platform.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh